A spokesperson for the force confirmed this morning that the 61-year-old pedestrian injured in the collision was taken to hospital for treatment, following the collision.

"His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing,” the spokesperson added.

A 61-year-old pedestrian has been injured, following a collision on Trafford Way, close to Doncaster train station

Trafford Way was closed in both directions following the collision, running towards Doncaster town centre at the roundabout with Cleveland Street from the direction of the North Bridge Road junction.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, as a result of the cordon.