Trafford Way crash: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car on busy Doncaster road
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital for treatment, after he was hit by a car on a busy Doncaster road last night.
At 8.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 12), South Yorkshire Police received calls that there had been a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Trafford Way, close to Doncaster train station.
A spokesperson for the force confirmed this morning that the 61-year-old pedestrian injured in the collision was taken to hospital for treatment, following the collision.
"His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing,” the spokesperson added.
Trafford Way was closed in both directions following the collision, running towards Doncaster town centre at the roundabout with Cleveland Street from the direction of the North Bridge Road junction.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area, as a result of the cordon.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.