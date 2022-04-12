South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV footage of the two men who were caught on camera carrying out the attack at a house in Scawthorpe.

Watch the video HERE

A spokesman said: “It is reported that at around 8.30pm on Monday 4 April, two men approached the house on Lowgate with weapons where one of them smashed windows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV captured the moment the pair struck at the house in Doncaster.

"It is believed they may have left the scene on a moped.

“Officers are keen to identify the men in the footage in connection with their enquiries. Do you recognise them?

“Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was driving past at the time and may have captured dash cam footage of anyone matching the above description travelling either to or from the scene on a moped.”

The clip shows two men walking down the drive of the property. One of the pair attacks the property with a yellow handled implement, while the other holds back, holding a red pole in his hand.

PC Thomas Cutts, leading the investigation, said: “This is not the first time this sort of incident has happened at this address, and they have a seemingly random nature. We are keen to identify these individuals involved to determine exactly why this is happening.”

If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting incident number 841 of 4 April.