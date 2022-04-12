Trafford Road Doncaster: Town centre road closed in both directions following late night crash

A major road in Doncaster town centre is shut in both directions following a significant road traffic collision.

By Alastair Ulke
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:28 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 11:08 pm

South Yorkshire Police is asking motorists to avoid Trafford Way following the incident at around 9.45pm.

A closure is in place in both directions, and runs towards Doncaster town centre at the roundabout with Cleveland Street from the direction of the North Bridge Road junction.

Heavy traffic has been reported in the area and surrounding streets as a result.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

