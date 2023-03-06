Tom O'Neil: Funeral details for Doncaster road crash victim, 22, as tributes and funding continue

Tom O’Neil, 22, died when the Mercedes he was in crashed into a barrier near the M181 in Scunthorpe on February 24, leaving another occupant of the vehicle with life changing injuries.

In the wake of the tragedy, friends and family have raised thousands in his memory and at the weekend, dozens gathered for a fundraising charity football match and balloon release in Wheatley, where he lived.

Grieving pals came together with scores of blue balloons to pay tribute to To and bucket collections were also held in a number of pubs at the weekend to help pay for Tom’s funeral, which will be held later this month.

The service will take place on March 17 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 10am, with hundreds expected to attend to pay their respects.

Officers were called at around 9.45pm on February 24 after a dark-coloured Mercedes C350 Sport was in collision with a barrier on the northbound A1077(M) just past the roundabout with the M181 near the Brumby Common Lane bridge, Scunthorpe.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at

"Another man has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident, to contact us on 101, quoting log 574 of 24 February.”

Friends rushed to pay tribute to Mr O’Neil following the tragedy.

One wrote: “So sad, absolutely heart broken Tom O’Neil. Rest in Peace. I’ll never forget you.”

Another wrote: “Hope you have the best bed in heaven Tom O’Neil, rest in paradise angel.”