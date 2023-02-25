"I'll never forget you:" Tributes pour in as young Doncaster man dies in road crash

The victim, who has been named locally by friends as Tom O’Neil, died in the collision which took place near to Scunthorpe last night.

Friends have begun paying emotional tributes to Mr O’Neil following the tragedy.

One wrote: “So sad, absolutely heart broken Tom O’Neil. Rest in Peace. I’ll never forget you.”

Another wrote: “Hope you have the best bed in heaven Tom O’Neil, rest in paradise angel.”

Another friend posted: “Still can’t get my head around this, what a cruel world we live in. Rest easy Tom O’Neil my friend - you was the life of the party always had the biggest smile in the room – your gunna be dearly missed by many until we meet again bro don’t be keeping it to lit up there love ya bro.”

And another posted: “Still in disbelief in what I’ve heard this morning – one of my best old mates and one of the best lads you could meet been taken from us far to soon – until we meet again Tonail I’ll cherish every good time and all of our memories forever.”

Humberside Police said officers were called to the crash which took place at around 9.45pm last night near to the M181 motorway in Scunthorpe.

A spokesman said: "It was reported that a dark-coloured Mercedes C350 Sport was in collision with a barrier on the northbound A1077(M) just past the roundabout with the M181 near the Brumby Common Lane bridge.

"Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

"Another man has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

"The road is currently closed whilst emergency services carry out their duties.