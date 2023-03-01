Tom O'Neil: Weekend pub cash collection in memory of Doncaster crash victim, 22

Friends have already raised thousands to help pay for his funeral and pals will be hitting the streets of Doncaster this weekend to raise more cash in his memory.

Sharing the plan, a friend said: “As a lot of you are already aware, a local young lad called Tom O'Neil (Tonail) lost his life in a tragic accident over the last week.

Tributes and cash are continuing to pour in for Tom O'Neil.

"He was 22 years old.

“Tom was a good friend of my work family and it has been decided that this coming weekend is going to be dedicated to raising funds to help his family and friends lay him to rest.

"Nobody in this world ever expects or makes plans for something like this and we want to try help as much as we can.

“We're currently throwing ideas around between us on how we can raise funds in the Saracens, Nelsons and The Alma over the weekend – we'll be going around with collection buckets in the pubs too so please help as much as you can. Every little will help out.”

Shocked family and friends have rallied round in the hours after the tragedy, with pals donating huge sums of cash to his grieving family to give him ‘the send off he deserves.’

Tom, who has not yet officially been identified by police, died in the crash near to the M181 motorway in Scunthorpe on Friday night.

Another person in the vehicle suffered life changing injuries, Humberside Police said on Saturday morning.

Officers were called at around 9.45pm after a dark-coloured Mercedes C350 Sport was in collision with a barrier on the northbound A1077(M) just past the roundabout with the M181 near the Brumby Common Lane bridge.

A spokesman said: "Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

"Another man has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident, to contact us on 101, quoting log 574 of 24 February.”

Friends rushed to pay tribute to Mr O’Neil following the tragedy.

One wrote: “So sad, absolutely heart broken Tom O’Neil. Rest in Peace. I’ll never forget you.”

Another wrote: “Hope you have the best bed in heaven Tom O’Neil, rest in paradise angel.”

Another friend posted: “Still can’t get my head around this, what a cruel world we live in. Rest easy Tom O’Neil my friend - you was the life of the party always had the biggest smile in the room – your gunna be dearly missed by many until we meet again bro don’t be keeping it to lit up there love ya bro.”