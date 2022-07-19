These are the schools in Doncaster closing or altering hours today due to heatwave

Numerous schools across Doncaster have told pupils they will be allowed home early or that they are allowed to attend school in PE kit.

Doncaster is set to record its hottest day on record today after temperatures reached 36c yesterday.

The mercury is predicted to hit 40c or more later this afternoon – which would shatter the city’s previous record temperature which was 35.5c in 1990.

Schools across Doncaster are closing today.

Here's what’s happening at the city’s schools

Please check with individual schools for opening and closing hours, uniform requirements and other measures.

SIR THOMAS WHARTON ACADEMY

Students will be asked to attend the academy in their full academy approved PE kit. Students will be expected to wear a STWA PE top, black PE shorts (which are not of an unacceptable length), black socks and trainers. Due to being in their academy PE kit for the entire day on Monday and Tuesday students will not be required to wear their lanyard, ID card or house badge. Normal uniform expectations will continue to be in place (please visit website policy) and students must bring their school bag and planner.

OUTWOOD ACADEMY DANUM

Due to the extreme heat, school will be closing from 12pm for students to take shelter from the heat in the comfort of their own homes.

Vulnerable learners will be invited to stay in school working from cooler rooms, with parents and guardians contacted in the morning to confirm the wish them to stay.

ASKERN SPA ACADEMY

Spa Academy will remain open on Tuesday, however, due to extreme weather conditions forecast, families have the option to keep their children at home. Absences will be authorised.

DON VALLEY ACADEMY

The decision has been taken to close the Academy at 12 noon to allow students to make the journey home before temperatures peak. School buses will not be available.

All students are welcome to stay for lunch if they wish to do so. Likewise, if you wish for your child to remain in the Academy until 2.30pm, they may do so and please be assured they will be supervised by staff. If you wish your child to remain in the Academy please contact their Learning Manager.

We recommend that when your child leaves the Academy site, they go straight home. We have warned all students about the dangers of open water swimming and how to keep themselves safe in these extreme temperatures, but we would appreciate it if you would reinforce this message, not just for tomorrow but throughout the summer holidays.

ASH HILL ACADEMY

Closing at noon.

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP, BENTLEY

Closing at 12.30pm.

RICHMOND HILL

Option for parents to pick up with school closing for half day.

ARMTHORPE ACADEMY

Option for parents to pick up with school closing for half day.

BROOKE PRIMARY ACADEMY, THORNE

Closing at 1.30pm

HALL CROSS ACADEMY