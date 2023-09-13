The Doncaster city centre street that seems cursed for food and drink venues

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Big Smoke announced earlier this week that it was closing with immediate effect – one of a number of outlets which have shutdown in the city centre in the last few years.

The burger and ribs bar on the corner of Wood Street and Cleveland Street has lasted less than 18 months – and was the latest in a number of restaurants in the location which have closed after failing to attract custom.

While Silver Street, Lazarus Court and Hall Gate continue to lead the field on the city’s party scene, Wood Street, which connects the city centre with the Waterdale area, sadly seems to be cursed when it comes to sustaining entertainment venues.

The closure of yet another venue has left revellers questioning whether Wood Street is cursed.

The Big Smoke opened in 2022 in the premises formerly occupied by NYC Bar and Grill, which closed in 2017, just two years after opening.

But earlier this week, customers were told: “It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the closure of Big Smoke - Doncaster.

“Rising operational costs, a decrease in footfall and a challenging landscape within the industry have made this decision unavoidable.”

NYC itself first opened in premises formerly occupied by Liberty Grill, a similarly themed US styled restaurant, which closed its doors in 2014.

Prior to that it was a trendy cocktail bar called Tonik, which offered drinking and dancing on two levels. And it was also a cafe bar called Hide at one stage too. Sadly, neither lasted too long.

Neighbouring restaurant Dawn Til Dusk fared even worse.

Only opening its doors in February this year in the premises formerly occupied by the long-established Woods’ Tea Rooms, by July, the shutters were up, with bosses saying: "It is with regret we are closing with immediate effect.”

Woods itself closed in 2020 after 28 years – leaving customers who enjoyed its traditional surroundings and genteel atmosphere in shock.

And the former Camelots pub, perhaps the best known entertainment venue in the street during its 80s heyday has had a similarly chequered history and now lies closed awaiting its next incarnation.

Formerly the Trinity Presbyterian chapel, the building dates from 1891 and became Camelots in 1982. It later traded as Eden, Esque, Trinity and Reload before becoming Diamond Live Lounge.

As Diamond Live Lounge, the venue closed its doors in January 2021, after it was declared insolvent.

Then owner Dominic Gibbs, who also runs Doncaster martial arts firm Caged Steel, refused to answer questions about his business dealings after a string of angry wedding couples who had hired the venue for their big day claimed they had been out of pocket by up to £2,000 after the venue went bust.

He faced a number of allegations from furious brides as well as workers and contractors after it was revealed a previous incarnation of the firm had debts of £117,000.

In September 2021, Doncaster Licensing announced that a licence had been granted to a firm known as Campbell Bars Limited.

Little is known about the new licence holders, although a firm by that name is registered to an address in Lazarus Court – the same address currently used by popular music and party venue Jacques.

But the venue currently remains boarded up.

And the failure of so many eating and drinking venues in the street has led revellers to ask if there's a curse on Wood Street.

One said: “Nothing ever seems to last. There have been so many places on that corner in last few years and none of them are around for very long.”

Another said: “I’m not surprised, the location isn’t great.”

"Swear that location is cursed,” said another.