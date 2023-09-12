News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster restaurant blames rising operational costs and a decrease in footfall on its sudden closure

Following the Free Press revealing that a Doncaster restaurant suddenly closed its doors in the city centre without warning, the people behind the estabilshment took to social media to explain to their customers.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
The Big Smoke on Wood Street in Doncaster closed its doors today and on its Facebook page said: “It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the closure of Big Smoke - Doncaster, effective as of today.

“Rising operational costs, a decrease in footfall and a challenging landscape within the industry have made this decision unavoidable. We want to express our gratitude for your unwavering support throughout. Thank you for being a part of the journey.

“We do have some good news for fans of The Big Smoke - Doncaster... The Big Smoke - Rotherham will remain open as normal, so we're only a short drive away if you're in need of a Big Smoke feast.”

