Doncaster restaurant blames rising operational costs and a decrease in footfall on its sudden closure
The Big Smoke on Wood Street in Doncaster closed its doors today and on its Facebook page said: “It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the closure of Big Smoke - Doncaster, effective as of today.
“Rising operational costs, a decrease in footfall and a challenging landscape within the industry have made this decision unavoidable. We want to express our gratitude for your unwavering support throughout. Thank you for being a part of the journey.
“We do have some good news for fans of The Big Smoke - Doncaster... The Big Smoke - Rotherham will remain open as normal, so we're only a short drive away if you're in need of a Big Smoke feast.”