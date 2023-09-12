Doncaster restaurant blames rising operational costs and a decrease in footfall on its sudden closure

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Big Smoke on Wood Street in Doncaster closed its doors today and on its Facebook page said: “It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the closure of Big Smoke - Doncaster, effective as of today.

“Rising operational costs, a decrease in footfall and a challenging landscape within the industry have made this decision unavoidable. We want to express our gratitude for your unwavering support throughout. Thank you for being a part of the journey.