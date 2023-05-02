News you can trust since 1925
Iconic Doncaster city centre pub boarded up amid rumours of re-opening

An iconic Doncaster pub has been boarded up – amid rumours it could be set to re-open.

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:16 BST

The former Diamond Live Lounge building in Wood Street has been sealed off in recent weeks with hopes rising among Doncaster revellers that it might be set to bounce back into life.

In its heyday, the pub, still fondly rememebered by many in a previous guise of Camelots, attracted drinkers from across England for its party nights.

The venue closed its doors in January 2021, after it was declared insolvent.

The former Diamond Live Lounge building, known by many as Camelots, has been boarded up.The former Diamond Live Lounge building, known by many as Camelots, has been boarded up.
The former Diamond Live Lounge building, known by many as Camelots, has been boarded up.
Then owner Dominic Gibbs, who also runs Doncaster martial arts firm Caged Steel, refused to answer questions about his business dealings after a string of angry wedding couples who had hired the venue for their big day claimed they had been out of pocket by up to £2,000 after the venue went bust.

He faced a number of allegations from furious brides as well as workers and contractors after it was revealed a previous incarnation of the firm had debts of £117,000.

In September 2021, Doncaster Licensing announced that a licence had been granted to a firm known as Campbell Bars Limited.

Little is known about the new licence holders, although a firm by that name is registered to an address in Lazarus Court – the same address currently used by popular music and party venue Jacques.

Formerly the Trinity Presbyterian chapel, the building dates from 1891 and became Camelots in 1982. It later traded as Eden, Trilogy, Trinity anr Reload before becoming Diamond Live Lounge.

