£117,000 debts of Doncaster venue that closed wrecking brides' wedding plans

Dominic Gibbs has repeatedly refused to answer questions about his business dealings.

The Diamond Live Lounge went bust earlier this year leaving a number of wedding couples furious and chasing cash – some as much as £2,000.

Workers and contractors have also come forward to say they have not been paid while businessman Dominic Gibbs who was behind the venue has repeatedly refused to answer questions or apologise for the fiasco.

Now freshly unearthed documents show another company trading as Diamond Live Lounge Ltd went bust in 2016 with debts of more than £117,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Financial reports filed with Companies House and available online HERE reveal that the firm was found up in June of that year – with Doncaster Council among those owed money.

It reveals that the business owed the authority £20,000 – while another creditor is listed as ‘Mr D Gibbs’ and whose address is listed as the Diamond Business Centre in Bentley, another business owned by Mr Gibbs, who has previously touted himself as a clean-up Doncaster campaigner.

Documents show him as a creditor, owed £56,000.

Records also show more than £12,000 owed to HM Revenue and Customs, £1,250 to brewery firm Molson Coors as well as money owed to BT, Yorkshire Water and a string of other local companies.

In total, £117,206 was owed by the company, with the reports signed off Mr Gibbs, who now runs a cage fighting business called Caged Steel.

A newly formed company, Diamond Doncaster, founded in January 2019, was the one declared insolvent in January this year.

It comes as accusations and allegations continue to pour in about Mr Gibbs’ business dealings with another saying he was ‘ripped off’ for £4,000 while another says he is owed more than £1,000.

Mr Gibbs has repeatedly refused to comment, apart from a single tweet denying he was in charge of the Wood Street venue when it went bust and claiming that he had been helping people to get their money back.

His only statement since the allegations began was to say he was ‘on a high’ after using Twitter to plug Caged Steel.

The Diamond Live business closed its doors without announcement and quietly closed its website and social media channels without fanfare.

It has also been revealed that controversial Doncaster sticker seller Phillip Anthony Hartley has worked and been paid by Mr Gibbs for a number of years, helping to erect and dismantle equipment for the cage fighting business he now runs.

Mr Gibbs’ only response so far has been a reply to a tweet on August 21 prior to a Caged Steel show in which he said: “I have a show this weekend, however, I wasn't a shareholder or director when the business's (sic) went into administration. I have been helping people get money back. Get all details and I will call them all next week.”

Documents listed on Companies House show his former or ongoing involvement in a number of companies with similar names, registered to a number of different addresses.