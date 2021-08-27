Doncaster businessman accused by angry brides breaks silence - but only to plug his firm

Dominic Gibbs, who touts himself as a ‘clean up Doncaster’ campaigner, has faced a number of allegations and accusations from angry wedding couples and party organisers who say they have lost cash after the Diamond Live Lounge he was involved in running folded earlier this year.

So far, Mr Gibbs has refused to comment, apart from a tweet denying he was in charge of the Wood Street venue when it went bust and claiming that he had been helping people to get their money back.

Yesterday, he finally broke his silence – but only to promote his Caged Steel business, saying he was ‘on a high’ after a recent fight event at The Dome.

Dominic Gibbs has said he is 'on a high' - as a string of angry brides and workers demand cash they are owed.

As upset customers, some of whom have lost as much as £500 await answers, he took to Twitter and said: “Just after the show, we’re all still on a hgh. Thank you everyone for supporting.

"Once again thank you so much for supporting us. It really means a lot, we’re onto the next show, let’s do it.”

His words will be of little comfort to a string of brides, birthday party celebrants, building contractors and former employees who say they are owed cash by Mr Gibbs following the collapse of Diamond Live in January.

The business closed its doors without announcement and quietly closed its website and social media channels without fanfare.

A number of people have come forward to say cash paid for wedding receptions has not been returned.

Several years ago, Mr Gibbs was the figurehead of a drive to clean up Doncaster town centre, saying crime and anti-social behaviour was impacting on businesses, setting up a Clean Up Doncaster Town Centre Facebook page which attracted hundreds of members.

The Diamond Live Lounge business was declared insolvent on January 12 this year with no announcement made at the time.

It has also been revealed that a previous incarnation of the company folded in 2018 with just £345 in the bank.

Documents filed with Companies House show a firm called Diamond Live Lounge Ltd folded on January 10, 2018 with a handful of cash in its accounts.

A newly formed company, Diamond Doncaster, founded in January 2019, was the one declared insolvent in January this year.

Emails to the firm have bounced back and a message on the venue’s telephone line states: “Due to the recent Covid-19 virus we are closed until further notice.”

The Free Press has made a number of attempts to contact Mr Gibbs for a full statement in response to the allegations.

His only response so far has been a reply to a tweet last weekend prior to a Caged Steel show in which he said: “I have a show this weekend, however, I wasn't a shareholder or director when the business's (sic) went into administration. I have been helping people get money back. Get all details and I will call them all next week.”

Documents listed on Companies House show his former or ongoing involvement in a number of companies with similar names, registered to a number of different addresses.

These include a firm called Freedom Events and Entertainment Ltd, whose address is listed as 34-46 Wood Street – the address of Diamond Live Lounge, Diamond Safety Management Ltd, Diamond Promotions Ltd and Diamond Business Centre Ltd.