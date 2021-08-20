Mystery over future of iconic Doncaster venue as business declared 'insolvent'

The Diamond Live Lounge in Wood Street was forced to close its doors when the inital coronavirus lockdown kicked in in March 2020 due to nationwide restrictions.

However, the venue, better known to a generation of Doncaster pub and club goers as Camelots, has not re-opened since club and pub venues were allowed back in business earlier this year.

And it has now been revealed that the club went ‘insovlent’ or was ‘dissolved’ in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future of Diamond Live Lounge remains uncertain.

A spokesman for Doncaster Council’s Licensing Department said: “On the 12 of January 2021, we were notified that Diamond Doncaster Ltd had either gone insolvent or been dissolved and the licence was closed.”

The venue has closed all its social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter and its website has been taken down.

Emails to the firm have bounced back and a message on the venue’s telephone line states: “Due to the recent Covid-19 virus we are closed until further notice.”

The council spokesman added: "There is however an application in for a new licence for the property. This has not been granted yet due to a backlog but as the consultation period has passed it is classed as granted so we would expect to premises to re-open soon.”

The venue was previously run by Doncaster businessman Dominic Gibbs who also runs Caged Steel, a martial arts promotions firm. It is not clear if he is behind the application for the new licence.