New licence owner for iconic Doncaster town centre party venue is revealed

The Diamond Live Lounge has been granted a new licence with Campbell Bars Limited taking over.

The Diamond Live Lounge in Wood Street closed its doors in January after being declared insolvent – but details of its closure and bankruptcy have only just come to light.

Now it has been announced that a new licence has been granted for the venue, better known to generations of Doncaster clubbers as Camelots.

Doncaster Licensing has announced this week that a licence has been given to a firm known as Campbell Bars Limited.

Little is known about the new licence holders, although a firm by that name is registered to an address in Lazarus Court – the same address currently used by popular music and party venue Jacques.

Diamond was forced to close its doors when the inital coronavirus lockdown kicked in in March 2020 due to nationwide restrictions.

However, the venue has not re-opened since club and pub venues were allowed back in business earlier this year.

A spokesman for Doncaster Council’s Licensing Department said: “On the 12 of January 2021, we were notified that Diamond Doncaster Ltd had either gone insolvent or been dissolved and the licence was closed.”

The venue closed all its social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter and its website has been taken down.

The council spokesman added: "There is however an application in for a new licence for the property. This has not been granted yet due to a backlog but as the consultation period has passed it is classed as granted so we would expect to premises to re-open soon.”

The Diamond venue was previously run by Doncaster businessman Dominic Gibbs who also runs Caged Steel, a martial arts promotions firm.

He has faced a number of allegations from wedding couples and workers and contractors left out of pocket by the firm’s collapse, while it has been revealed a previous incarnation of Diamond collapsed with debts of £117,000.