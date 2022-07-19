Stay away warning as huge wildfire breaks out near to Doncaster's Rossington Hall

People have been warned to stay away as fire crews tackle a huge wildfire near to Doncaster’s historic Rossington Hall.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 1:09 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 1:09 pm

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently at the scene near to the country mansion and nearby Northern Racing College.

A SYFR spokesman said: “Lots of calls coming in about a fire involving fields and a barn off Rossington Road, Great North Road in Doncaster.

“We've got four fire engines on the scene- please avoid the area.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Crews are at the scene near to Rossington Hall.

A spokesman for Rossington Hall said: “Unfortunately due to a nearby incident we are currently without power, which includes our internet and phone line.

"If you need to reach us urgently, please message via Facebook or email [email protected] This also includes The Lodge.”

It is the third huge grassland fire crews in Doncaster have tackled in the last 24 hours.

Crews spent 10 hours tackling a blaze in Carcroft while fire crews were also called out to Sprotbrough last night.

DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue