Stay away warning as huge wildfire breaks out near to Doncaster's Rossington Hall

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently at the scene near to the country mansion and nearby Northern Racing College.

A SYFR spokesman said: “Lots of calls coming in about a fire involving fields and a barn off Rossington Road, Great North Road in Doncaster.

“We've got four fire engines on the scene- please avoid the area.”

Crews are at the scene near to Rossington Hall.

A spokesman for Rossington Hall said: “Unfortunately due to a nearby incident we are currently without power, which includes our internet and phone line.

"If you need to reach us urgently, please message via Facebook or email [email protected] This also includes The Lodge.”