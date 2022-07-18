Major fire: Huge disruptions to the roads as nine appliances deal with spreading wildfire in Doncaster

The fire quickly spread to nearby gardens so four further crews were called in.

There are now nine fire engines there dealing with a very large grassland/wildfire.

A spokesman said: “Please avoid Repton Road, Skellow.

The smoke can be seen for miles as the fire continues to spread

“We know it's hard - but we're also asking people living nearby to shut windows and doors for their own safety.”

If anyone sees a fire report it on 999.

The Highways Agency have reported the junction with Skellow Road and High Street in Carcroft, plus Repton Road is being affected.

They have closed the B1220 Hampole Balk Lane junction with the A1M to stop goods vehicles from entering from the A1.

Highways are also installing some temporary closures at the junction of Queens Road and Chestnut Avenue with Skellow Road.

Signage to be made and installed on A19 to advise traffic to use Askern Road, Bentley Road and York Road to the A1M.