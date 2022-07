The fire quickly spread to nearby gardens so four further crews were called in.

There are now nine fire engines there dealing with a very large grassland/wildfire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire is spreading very quickly

A spokesman said: “Please avoid Repton Road, Skellow.

“We know it's hard - but we're also asking people living nearby to shut windows and doors for their own safety.”