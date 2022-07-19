Fire crews kept busy as second wildfire rages across Doncaster grassland

Fire ripped across grassland in Sprotbrough in Doncaster last night. (Photo: Kevin Neagle).

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to land at the rear of Ingleborough Drive in Sprotbrough at around 6.45pm last night after residents spotted flames ripping across a field.

Crews spent several hours bringing the blaze under control.

The fire came after nine fire appliances spent ten hours tackling a wildfire blaze in Skellow Road, Carcroft.

Crews were first called at 1.40pm yesterday afternoon and the fire escalated quickly, spreading to nearby gardens.

A fire service spokesman said this morning: “We came away around 11pm last night, however we have been out a few times since to keep checking on it and making sure it doesn’t reignite.”

As yet, the cause of the fire is unknown.