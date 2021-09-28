Six week silence of Doncaster businessman chased by angry brides over lost cash

Dominic Gibbs has not made a post on Facebook or Twitter for more than six weeks.

Dominic Gibbs, who runs Doncaster cage fighting firm Caged Steel, has faced a growing number of questions about his business dealings after his Diamond Live Lounge venue collapsed earlier this year.

Numerous angry wedding couples say they are owed thousands of pounds, while former workers and contractors have also come forward to say they have not been paid.

Mr Gibbs, who has been vocal on Facebook and Twitter in the past, has now not made a single post on social media since the middle of August when the allegations first emerged.

The Wood Street venue – better known to generations of clubbers as Camelots – was declared insolvent in January with some people owed up to as much as £4,000.

It quietly closed its social media channels and website without announcement and details of its closure only came to light last month.

Company documents revealed another company trading as Diamond Live Lounge Ltd went bust in 2016 with debts of more than £117,000.

A newly formed company, Diamond Doncaster, founded in January 2019, was the one declared insolvent in January this year.

Mr Gibbs, who has touted himself as a clean up Doncaster campaigner, has repeatedly refused to comment, apart from a single tweet denying he was in charge of the Wood Street venue when it went bust and claiming that he had been helping people to get their money back.

His only statement since the allegations began was to say he was ‘on a high’ after using Twitter to plug Caged Steel.

Mr Gibbs’ only response so far has been a reply to a tweet on August 21 prior to a Caged Steel show in which he said: “I have a show this weekend, however, I wasn't a shareholder or director when the business's (sic) went into administration. I have been helping people get money back. Get all details and I will call them all next week.”