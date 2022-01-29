Pub closed for 'foreseeable future' after serious incident in Doncaster town centre

Parts of High Street, Silver Street, Hall Gate and Cleveland Street following reports of a violent incident in the early hours.

There have been numerous unconfirmed reports of stabbings with a series of casualties.

Number 15 on High Street said it had been forced to close as a result of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Number 15 has been closed following a serious police incident.

A post on its Facebook page said: “Due to a major police incident our doors will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

"We will keep you informed as things progress.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Town centre mobile phone store PhoneWorld said it also had been forced to close because of the incident.

A post said: “Due to the incident in town we cannot open today unfortunately.”

Numerous eye witnesses have reported heavy police activity, with officers ‘swarming all over.’

There have been scenes of crime officers inspecting a number of scenes while numerous emergency vehicles have been reported at the scene since the early hours.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Please be aware that there is a police cordon in place in the area around Silver Street and High Street in Doncaster town centre this morning, and as a result, some buses are being diverted from the area. Please plan your routes accordingly, and avoid the area if you can. Thank you.”