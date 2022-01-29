Police 'swarming all over' Doncaster town centre following emergency incident

Parts of Silver Street, High Street and Hall Gate have all been cordoned off with people told to stay away from the scene.

Numerous eyewitnesses have reported dozens of police officers as well as a string of emergency vehicles and scenes of crime officers in attendance.

There have been unconfirmed reports of a stabbing.

One eyewitness said: “There’s police swarming everywhere, never seen so many.

"Something really bad must have happened. The streets are cordoned off and there’s loads of vans.”