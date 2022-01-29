Emergency incident seals off large parts of Doncaster town centre this morning
Large parts of Doncaster town centre have been sealed off this morning as police deal with an emergency incident.
A cordon is in place around Silver Street and High Street, buses are being diverted and people are being told to stay away from the area while investigations into the incident take place.
There have been unconfirmed reports of a stabbing.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Please be aware that there is a police cordon in place in the area around Silver Street and High Street in Doncaster town centre this morning, and as a result, some buses are being diverted from the area.
"Please plan your routes accordingly, and avoid the area if you can.”
Several eyewitnesses have reported heavy police activity in the area with a number of police vehicles at the scene.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details on the incident and will bring you updates.