£10,000 clean-up bill as 20 tonnes of deadly asbestos dumped in Doncaster
Officials were called out to Barnby Dun after a huge pile of the dangerous building material was found blocking the road.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “Our officers received a report of a shocking 20-tonne, large asbestos fly tip.
"This incident occurred on Marsh Lane, Barnby Dun on Wednesday 19 June
“As well as the road needing to be closed, the cost of this clean-up for the council could be as much as £10,000.
“We take offences of environmental crime very seriously and all cases are investigated thoroughly.”
“If you can help with our investigation, let us know or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
To contact the council’s enforcement team, call 01302 735041 or email [email protected].
Asbestos was widely used in building but is largely no longer used due to health impacts on humans, including cancers.
