Voters in Bawtry would like to see Doncaster Sheffield Airport reopened by the next Mayor of Doncaster, some have told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Whilst visiting the town ahead of the mayoral elections on May 1, 2025, a number of voters expressed dissatisfaction with the state of Doncaster city centre and said a “change” was needed in the city’s leadership.

Caroline, aged 80, said she had already sent off her postal vote for Conservative Nick Fletcher.

She said: “It’s about time we got a change. Some honesty, clarity and he seems an honest genuine guy.”

A number of people who spoke to the LDRS in Bawtry said they were leaning towards voting for Nick Fletcher for mayor. | Nick Fletcher

Doncaster city centre was the top issue she wanted whoever is elected mayor to address.

“There’s got to be change”, she said, “I go into Doncaster with my money strapped to me hip.

“It’s scary. It’s just not nice.”

Caroline wasn’t the only one in Bawtry who had already made up their mind. 78-year-old Felicity, a Tickhill resident visiting Bawtry with friend Angela, said she too had already voted for Fletcher via the post.

She said she wanted the mayor to take steps to address anti-social behaviour in Tickhill and fight for “more police action”.

Rowena, 47, is yet to vote but said she would “like a change” and was leaning towards the Conservative candidate.

The LDRS spent an hour speaking to people on South Parade in Bawtry about the upcoming mayoral election. | Google

She too was concerned about anti-social behaviour and crime, but said the mayor should focus on the airport as it needs “sorting out”.

61-year-old Richard also wanted the airport reopened, but was backing Labour to do it.

He said: “I’ve voted for Ros Jones. I’ve always voted for Labour and always will.”

Jones has said she is the only mayoral candidate to get Doncaster Airport "over the line" | Ros Jones

He told the LDRS he trusted Jones the most to get Doncaster airport up and running again, but wanted the next mayor to give focus to social care as well.

Lesley, 62, felt very strongly about green belt land and wanted the next Mayor of Doncaster to fight back development on protected areas.

“I think I’m going to vote for the Green candidate,” she said, referring to the Green Party’s Julie Buckley, “I’m not very happy about the government use of green belt land to build houses on.

“They seem to be popping up everywhere. All land seems to be used for housing.

“I’m not particularly for the airport either. That’s because of environmental concerns.”

Doncaster will officially go to the polls to elect the next mayor on May 1, 2025.

The full list of candidates standing in the election includes:

Ros Jones, Labour

Nick Fletcher, Conservative

Alexander Jones, Reform UK

Julie Buckley, Green Party

Andrew Walmsley, Yorkshire Party

Richie Vallance, Independent

Jamil Ahsan, Workers Party of Britain

Doug Wright, Health and Social Care Party

Mihai Melenciuc, Liberal Democrats

Frank Calladine, British Democrats

Andy Hiles, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

David Bettney, Social Democratic Party