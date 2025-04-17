Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If voters in Doncaster want Reform, they need to vote for it, Reform UK’s Alexander Jones has said in an interview with the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

The LDRS has offered one-to-one interviews with every single candidate for Doncaster mayor – offering them the opportunity to sell themselves and their parties to voters and getting them to answer important questions.

Mr Jones, who at 30-years-old is the youngest mayoral candidate for 2025, said he offers a fresh alternative to the “legacy parties” of Labour and the Conservatives.

He said: “My four-point plan has been listed out to clearly show why that will make Doncaster much better.

Alexander Jones has spoken to the Local Democracy Reporting Service ahead of the Doncaster mayoral elections on May 1, 2025. | LDRS

“I believe in making our communities more safe, I want to boost jobs, skills and business, invest in Doncaster’s future and enforce a council that’s faster, smarter and leaner for the people of Doncaster.

“I’m an intelligent man and I believe putting my skillset to the role of mayor will help Doncaster prosper.”

Mr Jones told the LDRS there is a need to “cut the bureaucracy in the current council” and “reduce costs”.

Jones has received regular support from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during the election campaign. | LDRS

He also said he believes a successful council “all comes back to investment and boosting growth and jobs”, but “that can’t start until we cut the current council waste”.

“As you know, the council is currently in £400million of debt,” he said, “and that needs to come down.

“You would assume they’d stop at £50m or £100m, but that is now £400m… that’s taxpayer money.”

Jones was revealed as Reform UK's candidate for Mayor of Doncaster at an event at Doncaster Racecourse. | LDRS

He pointed to the high salaries of executives which could be cut to help reduce the debt.

Should Mr Jones be elected mayor in May, he hopes for a number of Reform UK councillors to be elected with him.

He said: “The community of Doncaster want real change now. The legacy parties haven’t offered Doncaster too much.

“[Reform UK candidates] are real, genuine people who are standing for change. We have teachers, ex-policemen, just people fed up with the current system.

Jones has urged voters to support Reform UK's candidates for council, as well. | LDRS

“They are not career politicians, not council lifers who have sat on the council for 30, 40 years and offered very little.”

The LDRS asked Mr Jones why voters should take him seriously when, in his announcement that he was running to be councillor for Edenthorpe & Kirk Sandall, he said he wanted to stop immigration – something only Westminster has the power to change.

He responded: “We can affect Westminster immigration policy from Doncaster because, by voting for Reform candidates, [the Labour government] can see there is a movement nationally.

“Yes, personally I would not have legislation over the immigration policy, but it sends a message on the first steps to get Nigel Farage in power.

“We have got a traditional Labour council in the area and if we go Reform that sends a nice message.”

Some Reform UK supporters across the country were left disappointed with the party after it expelled Rupert Lowe MP. The LDRS asked Mr Jones if he agreed with the way Reform UK treated Lowe.

He said: “I don’t believe he was treated badly. There was an independent investigation that has now closed.

“That’s very much a Westminster bubble issue.”

Both Ros Jones and Nick Fletcher’s campaigns have attacked the Reform UK campaign and said Alexander Jones would not open the airport. The LDRS asked Mr Jones if he would commit, in the interview, to reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“I fully support and advocate the opening of the airport, yes,” he said, “I’ve always said that I do support it.

“The council is in a lot of debt like I say, so that also needs addressing, but, of course, I support the airport. I used to love flying from there.”

Hours after he was announced Reform UK’s candidate for the mayoral election, The Telegraph published tweets from Mr Jones’ business accounts on X which were supportive of Andrew Tate, a self-confessed misogynist.

The LDRS asked the Reform UK candidate if he was “inspired” by the former fighter.

He responded: “No. Just because I retweeted a tweet two years ago doesn’t mean I 100 per cent agree with what that person says.

“I have liked Jeremy Corbyn tweets in the past, George Galloway, Donald Trump. Just because you like or retweet something, doesn’t mean you agree with what that person endorses.”

The LDRS highlight that in one of the tweets, Mr Jones called Tate an inspiration.

He said the post in question was a fitness-related post which resonated with him as a regular gym-goer.

He added: “It was a post of him doing bench press, I remember. It was just a fitness-related post.”