Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Richie Vallance, an independent candidate for Doncaster mayor, has said people should vote for him as he is a “common man” who wants to do the best for the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has offered one-to-one interviews with every single candidate for Doncaster mayor – offering them the opportunity to sell themselves and their parties to voters and getting them to answer important questions.

“It’s not just a case of what I’m going to do,” Vallance said, “It’s what I’ve always wanted to do.“Doncaster is my home and I have just seen it crumble and decimate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think people should vote for me because I’m just like them. I’m a common man.”

Richie Vallance is hoping to become the next Mayor of Doncaster. He is running as an independent. | Vallance's campaign

As mayor, Vallance said he would “take from the greedy and give to the needy”.He said: “We have people literally living in the street in our - what was once beautiful - city centre.

“There has always been a divide and that’s getting bigger and bigger.

“I want to invest in real affordable housing for locals, youth clubs, recreationalspaces, real community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If elected, Vallance will lead the City of Doncaster Council for the next four years. | LDRS

“I look back on my life and what it was. I want to make Doncaster Doncaster again.”

Vallance said Reform UK’s Alexander Jones and the Conservative’s Nick Fletcher had “copied” his manifesto from the 2021 elections.

He said: “People think ‘Richie doesn’t know what he’s doing’ but I do know what I’m doing.

“I have been slandered, beaten down and abused, but I get back up. I want a better place for our children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vallance said he would “reclaim” the town centre from “decay and corruption”. When asked to specify what he meant by “corruption”, he said there were “conglomerates that are buying up our town”.

He added he wanted to turn the council into a business, adding: “I am business-orientated. I do have business experience.

“I want to turn the council into a user-led organisation.

"I want to give people jobs in the city centre and I want to create more jobs for the youth.”

He said: “I want to slash the budget. I think I could save at least half the budget by combining adult and children’s social care into one family service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I could save a lot of the waste by cutting budgets.”

Vallance told the LDRS that if he became mayor he would “invest in real affordable housing for locals”, “deep clean the streets” and offer “stiff support for the NHS and a brand new hospital”.

He said: “I’m here to speak for the people.“It’s very personal to me. I take this to heart. I’m a Donny lad.”

Whilst campaigning, Vallance has previously said he would have Reform UK councillors in the council’s immigration department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the LDRS asked him about this, clarifying the council does not have any immigration powers, Vallance said: “It was a joke. I will create an immigration department. Reform need to learn what immigration is.”

Vallance’s social media profiles have claimed he approached Reform UK to be their candidate, but he was rejected.

He told the LDRS he thought the backing of a political party would be beneficial, but said: “When I went looking for their policies, I saw they didn’t have any.”

Vallance made headlines in 2016 when he appeared in court after ‘causing alarm and distress’ to two nurses – a “mistake” he now regrets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the LDRS: “I’m deeply sorry and remorseful for what I have done. I scared the s*** out of two nurses and I regret that.

“I’m not proud of it but I have changed a lot since then.

“At the end of the day, a clown mayor is not what we want.

"We want someone from Doncaster, someone that’s local. That’s me and that’s what I think I should be.”