Prominent Doncaster Conservative calls Lee Anderson 'Plastic Tory' in suspension row

The outspoken MP was suspended by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for suggesting London mayor Sadiq Khan was controlled by Islamists and has vowed not to apologise for his remarks.

But James Hart, who was the Conservative candidate at the last Doncaster mayoral election and also served as a Doncaster councillor, has blasted Mr Anderson, describing him as “a plastic Tory.”

Mr Anderson was previously a miner and a member of Arthur Scargill’s NUM and became a Labour councillor in 2015 before being suspended by the party in a row over travellers.

He defected to the Conservative Party in 2018 and served as a Conservative councillor on Mansfield District Council before becoming an MP.

Mr Hart shared an archive picture of Mr Anderson clutching a red and yellow “re elect Jeremy Corbyn banner” and wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Not sure what all the fuss about someone who wanted JC (Jeremy Corbyn) to be Prime Minster being kicked our of the party is.

"Should never have been selected in the first place. Plastic Tory.”

Meanwhile, Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has remained silent about his “friend” who visited Doncaster for a speaking engagement just a few days ahead of his suspension.

He has regularly sung the praises of the Ashfield MP, describing him as “a friend and colleague” and adding: “He is a superb speaker and is well known for his straight talking.”

"Lee is never afraid to say it as it is.”

Mr Anderson came in for criticism following his speaking date alongside Mr Fletcher at the city’s Regent Hotel after he claimed he was accosted by a “hostile left wing mob” outside the venue and offered them free food as “a peace offering.”

Afterwards, Mr Fletcher said: “We had a great night at The Regent.

“Superb speech by Lee Anderson explaining his political journey from working as a coal miner down the pit to becoming a Conservative MP.

“Small protest outside in the rain. Lee took them some food but they weren’t hungry it seems.”

But his comments were met with scorn, with one telling him: “Yes, just look how hostile they look with their hands in their pockets leaning away from you against a fence. Quite clearly they're preparing to physically attack and tear you limb from limb. You're so edgy and brave going and confronting them.”

Another posted: “Oooo, that’s ah hostile mob if ever I’ve seen one - grow up man.”

During a GB News discussion last Friday afternoon, Mr Anderson said: "I don't actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they've got control of Khan and they've got control of London, and they've got control of Starmer as well."