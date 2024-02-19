Watch: Protesters yell 'Tories Out' as Lee Anderson offers food outside Doncaster hotel
The former deputy party chairman announced on social media that he had been ambushed by “a hostile mob of left wing activists” at an event at the Regent Hotel organised by Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher.
Footage of the incident shows eight people gathered near to the steps of the hotel in South Parade on Saturday night, including one person carrying an ASLEF flag.
As Mr Anderson offers a plate of food in turn to the protesters, his comments are drowned out with repeated cries of “Tories Out!”
The outspoken politician, who recently quit his role in a row over immigrant flights to Rwanda, was at the hotel for a £25 a head speaking engagement.
Mr Anderson, dubbed “30p Lee” by his critics over his comments where he said that there was not a “massive need” for food banks in the UK and suggested that meals could be cooked for 30p a day, shared a photo and video of the incident and wrote: “I visited Doncaster to speak at the Don Valley Conservative Association when I was met outside by a hostile mob of left wing activists.
“I tried to diffuse the situation by offering them free food as they stood in the rain.
“More abuse was hurled but at least I tried.
“They refused my offer of kindness.”
But his comments were met with scorn and one told him: “I can now see why you changed your mind when people sniggered at you if you believe that is a hostile mob.”
Another wrote: “Yes, just look how hostile they look with their hands in their pockets leaning away from you against a fence. Quite clearly they're preparing to physically attack and tear you limb from limb. You're so edgy and brave going and confronting them.”
Another posted: “Oooo, that’s ah hostile mob if ever I’ve seen one - grow up man.”
But some rushed to support Mr Anderson.
One wrote: “I am from Doncaster and I am ashamed of these people.”
Another added: “You are a gentleman. At least you tried without retalitaing in the same vein.”
“Well done for being respecful and showing kindness,” added another.