Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher remains tight-lipped on "friend" Lee Anderson in Islamophobia row

The former deputy party chairman was suspended by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for suggesting Mr Khan was controlled by Islamists.

He has refused to apologise saying: "When you think you are right you should never apologise because to do so would be a sign of weakness.

"My words may have been clumsy but my words were borne out of sheer frustration at what is happening to our beautiful capital city."

Doncaster Tory MP Nick Fletcher has stayed tight-lipped about his "friend" Lee Anderson following his suspension from the Conservative Party.

It comes a week after Mr Anderson was invited to speak in Doncaster by his “friend” Mr Fletcher.

However, the Conservative MP for Don Valley has not publicly commented on Mr Anderson’s suspension.

He has regularly sung the praises of the Ashfield MP, describing him as “a friend and colleague” and adding: “He is a superb speaker and is well known for his straight talking.”

"Lee is never afraid to say it as it is.”

Last year, Mr Fletcher shared a photo of himself with Mr Anderson and wrote: “Speaking with Lee Anderson about immigration.

“We know it’s the number one concern for many constituents across our constituencies within Doncaster and Ashfield.”

“We would never let unwanted guests into our homes and we shouldn’t be letting unwanted/illegal economic migrants and often criminals into our country.

It’s not right and it’s not fair to all of us who have paid into the system and to those who apply legally through the system.”

Mr Anderson came in for criticism following his speaking date alongside Mr Fletcher at the city’s Regent Hotel after he claimed he was accosted by a “hostile left wing mob” outside the venue and offered them free food as “a peace offering.”

Afterwards, Mr Fletcher said: “We had a great night at The Regent.

“Superb speech by Lee Anderson explaining his political journey from working as a coal miner down the pit to becoming a Conservative MP.

“Small protest outside in the rain. Lee took them some food but they weren’t hungry it seems.”

But his comments were met with scorn, with one telling him: “Yes, just look how hostile they look with their hands in their pockets leaning away from you against a fence. Quite clearly they're preparing to physically attack and tear you limb from limb. You're so edgy and brave going and confronting them.”

Another posted: “Oooo, that’s ah hostile mob if ever I’ve seen one - grow up man.”

During a GB News discussion last Friday afternoon, Mr Anderson said: "I don't actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they've got control of Khan and they've got control of London, and they've got control of Starmer as well."

He later added: "People are just turning up in their thousands, and doing anything they want, and they are laughing at our police. This stems with Khan, he's actually given our capital city away to his mates."

Mr Anderson had been responding to a Daily Telegraph article by ex-Home Secretary Suella Braverman, in which she said: "The truth is that the Islamists, the extremists and the antisemites are in charge now."

Mr Anderson told the channel on Monday that the Conservative Party "could have given me a little bit more backing", after he showed "a little bit of contrition".