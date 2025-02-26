Prime Minister pledges support for mayor and Doncaster Sheffield Airport re-opening

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged his support for Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and the plans to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responding to a question from Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson at Prime Minister’s Questions today, Mr Starmer praised the city’s “proud industrial heritage” and its “extraordinary potential” for the future.

Ms Jameson told the House: “For the Government’s growth agenda to be a success, it needs to be felt in all areas of the country including Doncaster and South Yorkshire, where we have green transport growth companies such as Hybrid Air Vehicles and Clean Power Hydrogen alongside the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Will the Prime Minister put on record his support for Mayor Ros in the airport reopening and also set out how the growth agenda will override traditional patterns of investment mainly in the south of England and bring prosperity to the South Yorkshire region and the North as a whole?”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged his support for Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and Doncaster Sheffield Airport following a question from Doncaster Labour MP Sally Jameson at Prime Minister's Questions.

In response, the PM told her: “Yes I will. Doncaster’s got a proud industrial heritage – rail, steel and coal – and extraordinary potential for industries of the future from hydrogen to AI and we are focusing on devolving more powerr to support metro mayors and support industry and we will work with the mayors of Doncaster and South Yorkshire to support efforts to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport.”

His words come after a debate in Parliament last night where fellow Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher, who represents Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme discussed the airport’s economic contribution to the region.

Sir Keir has strong family connections with our city and has been a regular visitor here over the years, not only for family occasions but also trips to Doncaster Racecourse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir’s wife Victoria comes from Doncaster and his late mother in law Barbara lived in the town before her death in February 2020.

The same year, he returned to Doncaster to make a key speech outside the city’s then unfinished Danum Gallery, Library and Museum on Chequer Road.

Arriving accomanied by Doncaster’s mayor Ros Jones, he opened his speech outlining his Doncaster connections, in front of the facade of what was once the Doncaster Girls High School.

He said: “I’m delighted that we’re here in Doncaster. My wife’s mum was born and grew up here – just next to the racecourse. We’re regulars here. Visiting family friends but also to go to the Leger.”

However, on a visit to last year’s St Leger, he received a hostile reception from some sections of the crowd, with boos and abusive chants aimed at the PM.