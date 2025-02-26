Government pledges support for Doncaster Sheffield Airport during Commons debate

The Government has pledged its support to Doncaster Sheffield Airport in a House of Commons debate called by one of the city’s MPs.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher led last night’s discussion, also attended by fellow Doncaster MPs Sally Jameson (Doncaster Central), Ed Miliband (Doncaster North) and John Healey (Rawmarsh and Conisbrough), along with a number of other local Labour MPs, with opposition benches remaining empty.

Transport Secretary Mike Kane said: "As the aviation Minister, I fear the Division Lobby some evenings, as I am rugby tackled day in, day out about getting Doncaster Sheffield airport reopened.

“I know there was deep disappointment in South Yorkshire and beyond when the previous owners decided to close the airport at the end of 2022.

"From my many discussions with hon. Members from Doncaster and the Doncaster area I know that its closure was deeply felt by the local community.

“I am pleased to hear about the progress made in the airport’s reopening and the benefits that could bring, but I want to set out the importance of aviation for the growth and prosperity of the nation.

“As we keep saying, growth is this Government’s No. 1 priority. In her recent speech, the Chancellor was clear about the importance of the aviation sector in enabling that economic growth.

"Regional airports such as Doncaster Sheffield airport have an important role to play. They serve our local communities – people are proud of them – and they serve business by supporting thousands of jobs in the regions and acting as a gateway to international opportunities, whether that is a family holiday or supporting major investment decisions.

"They also provide important connectivity, helping to connect communities across the UK and the wider world.

“I have been interested in hearing about the South Yorkshire airport city vision, which has the reopened airport at its heart.

"It is proposed that a reopened Doncaster Sheffield airport could help to raise economic and social wellbeing in Doncaster, delivering employment and facilitating wider development, which could help to unlock growth for South Yorkshire.

“I welcome the efforts of the council and the Mayors of Doncaster and of South Yorkshire to secure the future of the airport and the economic opportunities for the region.

"This Government will work with City of Doncaster Council and the Mayor of South Yorkshire to support their efforts to reopen Doncaster Sheffield airport as a thriving regional airport.

“Airspace modernisation is one of our manifesto commitments, and the Government are committed to its delivery.

"It remains a key aviation priority for the Department, which aims to deliver quicker, quieter and cleaner journeys to benefit those who use and are affected by UK airspace.

"I know that officials and the Civil Aviation Authority will be working tirelessly to make sure that we reopen that airspace in the interests of Doncaster Sheffield airport.

“My officials and I look forward to continuing engagement with both South Yorkshire combined authority and City of Doncaster council to support their efforts to reopen this airport.”

Earlier Mr Pitcher said:”Its reopening is the number one priority for the people of Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, as well as residents right across our region.

Reopening our airport is not simply a matter of bringing jobs, though it will bring jobs. It is not just about the wider economy, though it will massively contribute to the economy. It is about our local pride, because our airport is our local pride. When DSA closed two years ago, our community was robbed of a key part of its history and identity.

"Seeing planes flying once again in the skies above Doncaster is my goal.”

He also praised the efforts of garage owner Mark Chadwick for the Save DSA petition, which has collected more than 100,000 signatures.

He said: “Mark Chadwick – who I am pleased to say is here this evening – and the rest of the Save DSA campaign team refused to sink into negativity.

"They knew that there was no good business case to close that airport. They knew that there was no good reason to abandon our community, rip out a part of our heritage and end those jobs.

"The Save DSA campaign and others have fought tirelessly since the airport’s closure to keep it from becoming yet another example of regional decline.

"I thank them for their efforts and massively commend their work, as well as that of other groups, such as the Friends of DSA, a group of ex-employees and supporters whom I had the fortune of meeting recently. Their dedication shows that it was never just a job for them. I know they will be following progress closely.”

“This is not just an airport. This is not just Doncaster. A reopened DSA is also a reopened South Yorkshire, opening the door to inward investment from across the globe.

"Where once there were fighter planes, now there will be freight planes. Doncaster sits at the heart of our great country. It is already one of our major transport hubs. With DSA open again, South Yorkshire will become home to new industry, cutting-edge renewable energy and technological innovation.”

“Do not get me wrong: things are looking great, but challenges remain. Important practical steps to make Doncaster Sheffield airport operational still need to be taken, and there are still hurdles to jump. However, none of the remaining challenges are impossible. All that is required now is the political will to seize this opportunity and get us over the line.

"Right now the stars are aligned. The finances are committed, the operator is secured, the Mayor, combined authority and regional MPs are all on the same page.

"We cannot allow this opportunity to slip through our fingers. This is a moment to show the world that Doncaster and South Yorkshire are once again open for business.”

You can read the debate in full HERE