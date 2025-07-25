Meet the candidates seeking your vote in Doncaster Council by-election

These are the eight candidates who will contest an upcoming City of Doncaster Council by-election.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voters will go to the polls in the Bentley ward on August 21 – and nominations for candidates to stand closed this afternoon.

The election has been sparked by the resignation of Reform UK councillor Sam Booth who stepped down from his new role for “personal reasons” on July 7 – just two months after being elected at May’s council elections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New applications to register to vote must reach the electoral registration officer at Doncaster Council by midnight on August 5, 2025.

Bentley by-electon candidates, top row, from left: Venessa Aradia (Green Party), Andy Hiles (TUSC), second row from left Ahsan Jamil (Workers Party), Matthew Jones (Labour), third row, from left Christine Lunney (Conservative), Jane Nightingale (Independent), fourth row from left, Isaiah-John Reasbeck (Reform UK), Giulia Savini (Liberal Democrats).

If you are already registered to vote at your address, you do not need to re-register.

On July 15, 2025, Doncaster Council’s elections and democratic structures committee heard that a potential by-election in Bentley could cost “£25,000 or more”.

Trina Barber, electoral service manager at the council, told the committee they suspect postage costs – for poll cards and postal votes – which have doubled in the last year, could make up £15,000 of the total by-election cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform UK won the seat from Labour at May’s poll in a contest that saw Nigel Farage’s party become the majority on Doncaster Council, winning 37 seats and reducing Labour to just 12.

BENTLEY BY-ELECTION CANDIDATES

Venessa Aradia (Green)

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Ahsan Jamil (Workers Party)

Matthew Jones (Labour)

Christine Lunney (Conservative)

Jane Nightingale (Independent)

Isaiah John Smith-Reasbeck (Reform UK)

Giulia Savini (Liberal Democrats)

Full details of the candidates and voting proces are available HERE