Home Secretary Yvette Cooper visits Doncaster market on mayoral campaign trail

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper paid a visit to Doncaster Market during a flying visit to the city to support Labour’s Ros Jones on the mayoral campaign trail.

The pair met traders during the visit on Saturday, the latest in a series of visits by high-profile Labour politicians to Doncaster.

They were also joined by Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson.

A spokesperson for greengrocers K.D.Davis & Sons said: “We had the opportunity to speak with Yvette Cooper and Ros Jones over the weekend about issues we face in the city centre and the economy.

“It made us so proud to big up Doncaster and share our plans for the future. As a young family business we intend to keep investing in Doncaster and shout from the roof tops to support local and buy fresh.

Mayor Jones said: “A wonderful walkabout in the market speaking with stallholders about city centre safety, alongside Yvette Cooper and Sally Jameson.

“Alongside investing half a million more in extra security measures in my local budget this year - and millions more from 2026 - I’ll work with the new government on new Respect Orders which will ban persistent offenders from our high streets - and arresting troublemakers who break them.

“And I’ll be the strongest voice for Doncaster with Government to make sure we get our fair share of the 13,000 new neighbourhood police officers that they’re recruiting to put more police on our streets.”

Full details on May 1’s mayoral election can be found HERE