Doncaster mayoral elections 2025: The candidates declared so far

Doncaster will go to the polls on May 1 to elect a new mayor – here’s all we know so far about the 2025 mayoral election in our city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is it?

The election will take place on May 1, 2025.

On the same day, local government elections to elect ward councillors for City of Doncaster Council will take place, along with town and parish council elections.

Nine candidates have declared or indicated their intentions to run for mayor of Doncaster. Top, from left, Julie Buckley (Green), Nick Fletcher (Conservative), Andy Hiles (TUSC). Middle, from left Ros Jones (Labour), Alexander Jones (Reform UK), Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party). Bottom, Richard Vallance (Independent), Frank Calladine (British Democrats), Doug Wright (Health and Social Care Party).

What’s happening?

The mayoral election is to choose a new directly elected mayor of Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first directly elected mayor of Doncaster was selected in May 2002, when Martin Winter won for Labour.

The incumbent mayor is Ros Jones, who was elected as a member of the Labour Party at the last mayoral election which was held in 2021, when she won a third term after previous victories in 2017 and 2013, when she defeated incumbent Peter Davies.

Who’s won before?

These are the results of all Doncaster’s previous mayoral elections

2021: Ros Jones (Labour)

2017: Ros Jones (Labour)

2013: Ros Jones (Labour)

2009: Peter Davies (English Democrats)

2005: Martin Winter (Labour)

2002: Martin Winter (Labour)

In May 2012, voters decided in a referendum to keep the position of directly elected mayor.

Who can I vote for?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Official nominations and parties have yet to be announced – but several candidates have confirmed they will be standing.

Those who have officially been named by their parties as candidates are:

David Bettney (Social Democratic Party)

Julie Buckley (Green)

Frank Calladine (British Democrats)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative)

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Alexander Jones (Reform UK)

Ros Jones (Labour)

Mihai Melenciuc (Liberal Democrats)

Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party)

Doug Wright (Health and Social Care Party)

Independent candidate Richard Vallance has also indicated his intentions to stand.

What are the deadlines for nominations?

The Notice of Election will be published and added to the Doncaster Council website on 24 March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legal deadline for delivering nomination forms is 4pm on Wednesday 2 April 2025, when we will know who is standing.

The 'Statement of Persons Nominated' for the election will be published and added to the City of Doncaster Council page by the deadline of no later than 4pm on Thursday 3 April 2025.