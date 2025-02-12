Doncaster mayoral elections 2025: The candidates declared so far
When is it?
The election will take place on May 1, 2025.
On the same day, local government elections to elect ward councillors for City of Doncaster Council will take place, along with town and parish council elections.
What’s happening?
The mayoral election is to choose a new directly elected mayor of Doncaster.
The first directly elected mayor of Doncaster was selected in May 2002, when Martin Winter won for Labour.
The incumbent mayor is Ros Jones, who was elected as a member of the Labour Party at the last mayoral election which was held in 2021, when she won a third term after previous victories in 2017 and 2013, when she defeated incumbent Peter Davies.
Who’s won before?
These are the results of all Doncaster’s previous mayoral elections
2021: Ros Jones (Labour)
2017: Ros Jones (Labour)
2013: Ros Jones (Labour)
2009: Peter Davies (English Democrats)
2005: Martin Winter (Labour)
2002: Martin Winter (Labour)
In May 2012, voters decided in a referendum to keep the position of directly elected mayor.
Who can I vote for?
Official nominations and parties have yet to be announced – but several candidates have confirmed they will be standing.
Those who have officially been named by their parties as candidates are:
David Bettney (Social Democratic Party)
Julie Buckley (Green)
Frank Calladine (British Democrats)
Nick Fletcher (Conservative)
Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
Alexander Jones (Reform UK)
Ros Jones (Labour)
Mihai Melenciuc (Liberal Democrats)
Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party)
Doug Wright (Health and Social Care Party)
Independent candidate Richard Vallance has also indicated his intentions to stand.
What are the deadlines for nominations?
The Notice of Election will be published and added to the Doncaster Council website on 24 March 2025.
The legal deadline for delivering nomination forms is 4pm on Wednesday 2 April 2025, when we will know who is standing.
The 'Statement of Persons Nominated' for the election will be published and added to the City of Doncaster Council page by the deadline of no later than 4pm on Thursday 3 April 2025.