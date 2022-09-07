Doncaster Sheffield Airport: New PM Liz Truss backs 'vital' airport at PMQs

New PM Liz Truss has backed the fight to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

On her first full day as the UK’s Prime Minister, she pledged that she would get new transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan to investigate the proposals put forward to close the airport by owners Peel.

Answering a question put to her by Don Valley Conservative MP she said: “Regional airports including the Doncaster Sheffield Airport are a vital part of our economic growth and what I will make sure is that the new transport secretary is immediately onto this issue.

Glancing across the House of Commons chamber towards Trevelyan, Truss added: “I know she is, she’s already contacting the people in Doncaster and Sheffield to protect this airport and protect the vital infrastructure and connectivity to help our economy grow.”

Mr Fletcher has urged the new PM to write to South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Peel boss John Whittaker and asked her to throw her ‘full weight’ behind the campaign to save the airport.

To cheers from fellow Conservative MPs he said: “I’d like to thank her for the support of my campaign to keep Doncaster Sheffield Airport open.

"Would she now help further by writing to South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Peel Holdings chairman John Whittaker to remind them of their powers, duties and responsibilities, to the people of South Yorkshire and beyond?

"And will she use the full weight of her offce on these decision makers so as to keep our Doncaster Sheffield Airport open?”

Last month, in a letter she told Mr Fletcher that there was a ‘viable future' for the airport and that it was ‘extremely concerning’ it was being earmarked for shutdown by owners Peel.

She said: “I agree that the review into the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is extremely concerning, both for local businesses and employees - but also for the passengers who rely on this airport.

“I fully believe there is a viable future for this airport - and hope that the owners (the Peel Group) will examine all options throughout the review underway to find a sustainable path

forward.

"I would implore the Peel Group to work closely with all those affected to find a solution that works for everyone - including yourself, other Members of Parliament, local businesses, and local leaders.

“Those who will be affected are best placed to identify a strong and credible aviation future for the airport.”

Mr Fletcher described her support as ‘fantastic news’ and said that it was not something Peel could ignore.

He said: “We now have the support of Liz Truss. I am hopeful that Peel will think twice about shutting our airport.”