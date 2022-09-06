Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Peel 'dragging feet' as mayor confirms takeover interest
The mayor of South Yorkshire has accused Doncaster Sheffield Airport owners Peel of ‘dragging their feet and going through the motions’ after confirming there is outside interest in a takeover.
Oliver Coppard, who is leading the fight to keep the airport open, says he has been trying to arrange a meeting with Peel boss John Whittaker, without success, a view and move echoed by Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher who has also been trying to meet the firm’s elusive owner.
He has called on Peel to work towards a plan to keep the airport open and said: "We need Peel to be actively open to working with us to find an alternative owner or operator.
"My fear – shared by a number of you, I know – is that Peel are simply dragging their feet and going through the motions, while their real intention is to close the airport.
“I know there has also been a lot of talk about John Whittaker – the Chairman of Peel Group - and his role in the decisions being taken about DSA.
"I’ve now written to John asking for a face-to-face meeting twice, with little success.
"I’ve now been told he is meeting the Government’s Aviation Minister next week, although no-one from South Yorkshire has been invited to join that meeting. I urge the Government to ensure that South Yorkshire is part of those discussions as we can best represent the region.
“The next few days will be an important test of Peel’s willingness to actively explore alternative options for the ownership or running of DSA and I will update people as soon as I have any news.”
Mr Coppard revealed that he has also written to the Home Office and this week, alongside Doncaster Council. is writing to the Ministry of Defence, asking them to confirm their intentions for the future of their contracted services based at DSA.
He added: “Both coastguard and military flights are an important part of the future of the airport and I am asking both government departments to confirm their intention is to keep using DSA.
"I am also writing to the new Chancellor to highlight the importance of a working airport to the potential economic growth of Gateway East, South Yorkshire and beyond.
“Most importantly, we’ve been continuing to work with our consultants to engage the market in the possible sale of DSA. As you will know, we’ve taken the decision to do that work ourselves in response to Peel’s continued reluctance to make any attempts to open-up the airport for sale or lease.
“It’s very early days but there is market interest in DSA.
"I’ve said from the beginning of this process that we need an owner that shows as much ambition for DSA as we have shown for the airport and Gateway East over the last decade plus – collectively, we have invested millions of pounds into the infrastructure of the site, and loaned the owners millions more. The best hope for DSA is a company or companies who know the aviation industry, and that’s what we’re looking for.”