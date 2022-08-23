Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Would-be PM Liz Truss backs campaign to save it

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current foreign secretary, who is embroiled in a Tory leadership battle with Rishi Sunak to be the next PM, told Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher that there was a ‘viable future' for the airport and that it was ‘extremely concerning’ it was being earmarked for shutdown by owners Peel.

She said: “I agree that the review into the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is extremely concerning, both for local businesses and employees - but also for the passengers who rely on this airport.

“I fully believe there is a viable future for this airport - and hope that the owners (the Peel Group) will examine all options throughout the review underway to find a sustainable path

Liz Truss has backed the campaign to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

forward.

"I would implore the Peel Group to work closely with all those affected to find a solution that works for everyone - including yourself, other Members of Parliament, local businesses, and local leaders.

“Those who will be affected are best placed to identify a strong and credible aviation future for the airport.”

Mr Fletcher described her support as ‘fantastic news’ and said that it was not something Peel could ignore.

He said: “We now have the support of Liz Truss. She is the front runner in the Conservative Party Leadership Election and is therefore potentially the next Prime Minister of Great Britain.