Doncaster Reform councillors install Nigel Farage cut-out in council offices

By Darren Burke
Published 27th May 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 09:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Reform councillors in Doncaster have installed a cardboard cut-out of party leader Nigel Farage inside their meeting room at the city’s Civic Offices.

The party claimed 37 seats at this month’s City of Doncaster Council elections, sweeping aside a Labour majority to become the biggest party – although Labour Mayor Ros Jones still retains executive powers as elected mayor.

Alexander Jones, who was defeated as Reform’s mayoral candidate by a slender 700 votes, was elected to the councillor as a ward councillor for the Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He shared a photo of the cut out at the offices in Waterdale on social media, writing: “Nigel Farage cut out inserted in the Reform office in the council!”

Reform councillors have installed a cardboard cut out of Nigel Farage in their office in Doncaster. (Photo: Alexander Jones).Reform councillors have installed a cardboard cut out of Nigel Farage in their office in Doncaster. (Photo: Alexander Jones).
Reform councillors have installed a cardboard cut out of Nigel Farage in their office in Doncaster. (Photo: Alexander Jones).

At the weekend, Coun Jones gave his backing to a nationwide protest called the Great British National Strike, calling on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to resign, which saw a protest outside the Mansion House and told GB News that the Conservative Party was “finished.”

Related topics:Nigel FarageDoncasterKeir StarmerRos Jones

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice