Doncaster Reform councillors install Nigel Farage cut-out in council offices

Reform councillors in Doncaster have installed a cardboard cut-out of party leader Nigel Farage inside their meeting room at the city’s Civic Offices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party claimed 37 seats at this month’s City of Doncaster Council elections, sweeping aside a Labour majority to become the biggest party – although Labour Mayor Ros Jones still retains executive powers as elected mayor.

Alexander Jones, who was defeated as Reform’s mayoral candidate by a slender 700 votes, was elected to the councillor as a ward councillor for the Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He shared a photo of the cut out at the offices in Waterdale on social media, writing: “Nigel Farage cut out inserted in the Reform office in the council!”

Reform councillors have installed a cardboard cut out of Nigel Farage in their office in Doncaster. (Photo: Alexander Jones).

At the weekend, Coun Jones gave his backing to a nationwide protest called the Great British National Strike, calling on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to resign, which saw a protest outside the Mansion House and told GB News that the Conservative Party was “finished.”