Doncaster Reform councillors install Nigel Farage cut-out in council offices
The party claimed 37 seats at this month’s City of Doncaster Council elections, sweeping aside a Labour majority to become the biggest party – although Labour Mayor Ros Jones still retains executive powers as elected mayor.
Alexander Jones, who was defeated as Reform’s mayoral candidate by a slender 700 votes, was elected to the councillor as a ward councillor for the Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall area.
He shared a photo of the cut out at the offices in Waterdale on social media, writing: “Nigel Farage cut out inserted in the Reform office in the council!”
At the weekend, Coun Jones gave his backing to a nationwide protest called the Great British National Strike, calling on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to resign, which saw a protest outside the Mansion House and told GB News that the Conservative Party was “finished.”
