"Tory Party finished," says Doncaster Reform councillor as he backs anti-Labour demo

Doncaster’s Reform UK mayoral canidate has said the Conservative party is “finished” as he appeared on GB News to support a nationwide demonstration against Labour and PM Keir Starmer, saying: “People are fed up.”

Alexander Jones, who lost out to Labour’s Ros Jones as mayor by just 700 votes, gave his backing to yesteday’s Great British National Strike, which saw protesters from across the country gather to call for the Prime Minister to quit and call a fresh General Election.

In Doncaster, supporters draped in Union flags gathered outside the Mansion House to listen to speeches.

Mr Jones, who was elected as a ward councillor for the Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall ward at the City of Doncaster Council elections, appeared on GB News to discuss the protest which took place from “Dover to Doncaster.”

Asked by host Alex Armstrong if he through a Reform UK government would be a “car crash,” he responded: “I would say absolutely not.

"I think we are electing normal, genuine people who people can trust.

“I’m glad you mentioned Doncaster. Frankly, most of them are fed up hence why we voted in a majority in my home town.”

Discussing the Conservative party, Coun Jones said: “I think the Tory Party is finished.

"We’ve seen them slip to fourth in the polls, behind the Lib Dems.

"They have got an uncharismatic leader in Kemi (Badenoch) with Robert Jenrick waiting in the wings.

"They are truly scared of the Reform UK wave that’s coming at the next election.”

The Great British National Strike, calling on the Labour government to resign and call a fresh election, was held in towns and cities across the country.

“This isn't a "protest" or a "march" for one group of people to show their distain towards our corrupt leaders, this is a national strike where we will all come together as one.

“Be under no illusion, our current government won the election based on criminality, fraud, lies and deception.

“We demand our Labour MP's trigger a vote of no confidence in Keir Starmer so that the people of the UK can have a re-vote in a snap election.”

The “strike” was focused on topics such as illegal immigration, a two-tier justice system, Asian grooming gangs, Net Zero and also spending on the war in Ukraine.