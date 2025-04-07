Doncaster Reform candidate 'thrown under bus' by Nigel Farage says Tory hope

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has thrown his party’s candidate for mayor of Doncaster ‘under a bus’ – Conservative hopeful Nick Fletcher has said, as the war of words between the two parties continues.

Alexander Jones, who was personally unveiled as Reform’s candidate by Mr Farage in a glitzy rally at the Racecourse, has come in for criticism from both the Conservatives and Labour since joining the race for the May 1 poll.

Now former Don Valley Tory MP Mr Fletcher has launched another attack on the 30-year-old, saying he is too young for the job of mayor – while also describing current mayor Ros Jones as “hopeless.”

In a lengthy Facebook post, Mr Fletcher wrote: “I truly feel for the Reform candidate Alexander Jones. It takes great courage to step up for an election and especially a crucial election for Mayor that will determine Doncaster’s future.

Conservative candiate Nick Fletcher says Reform's Nigel Farage has thrown Alexander Jones, his party's hope for mayor of Doncaster, "under a bus."

“From the outset I said that this young man had been thrown under a bus by Nigel Farage. To expect him to thrive in this Mayoral election was asking too much of any young man in his position.

“How many 30 year olds do you know in the world who runs a £700 million operation? I don’t know of any.

"The role of Mayor is massive. It is way more important than being an MP as that role determines whether Doncaster fails or succeeds.

“The Reform candidate seems to be a nice young man. I am sure Alexander will make a great Councillor one day. However, he’s not equipped at his age and this time in life to be Mayor and sort out Doncaster’s real issues.

“He’s been thrown under the bus by Nigel Farage by being the candidate in this Mayoral Election. If this young man didn’t know it then, he does now.

“If like me you can’t wait to see the back of this hopeless Mayor, then you have to decide who to vote for. It’s either myself or Alexander if you want to see the Mayor gone.

“Alexander has been thrown under a bus. I don’t want Doncaster thrown under the bus either.”

Last week, Mr Jones called Mr Fletcher “a career politician” and urged him to step out of the race.

After Mr Fletcher described Mr Jones as “a nice lad” – but with “no real experience in life” – and urged voters not to support Reform at the ballot box, he responded, saying: “"I won't be stepping aside for a career politician.

He said: "This is my first election campaign and I offer a genuine fresh start for Doncaster.

"As Reform UK rides high in recent polling, ahead of the Conservatives locally, I invite Nick Fletcher to do the decent thing and step aside for the interests of Doncaster, to remove Labour and move the city forward."

