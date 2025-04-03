Doncaster Mayor 2025: 12 horse race as final list of candidates is revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twelve candidates will go head to head in the race to become Doncaster’s next mayor after the final list of hopefuls was revealed following the close of nominations.

Voters will go to the polls on May 1 – with the biggest ever field to choose from.

The full list of candidates is (current mayor highlighted in bold)

David Bettney (Social Democratic Party)

The full line up for the Doncaster 2025 mayoral race. Top row, from left, David Bettney, Julie Buckley, Frank Calladine Second row: Nick Fletcher, Andy Hiles, Ashan Jamil. Third row: Alexander Jones, Ros Jones, Mihai Melanciuc Bottom row: Richie Vallance, Andrew Walmsley, Doug Wright.

Julie Buckley (Green Party)

Frank Calladine (British Democrats)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative)

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Ashan Jamil (Workers Party of Great Britain)

Alexander Jones (Reform UK)

Mihai Melenciuc (Liberal Democrats)

Richie Vallance (Independent)

Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party)

Doug Wright (Health and Social Care Party)

The deadline to stand for May 1 was 4pm yesterday and on the same day, local government elections to elect ward councillors for City of Doncaster Council will take place, along with town and parish council elections.

What’s happening?

The mayoral election is to choose a new directly elected mayor of Doncaster.

The first directly elected mayor of Doncaster was selected in May 2002, when Martin Winter won for Labour.

The incumbent mayor is Ros Jones, who was elected as a member of the Labour Party at the last mayoral election which was held in 2021, when she won a third term after previous victories in 2017 and 2013, when she defeated incumbent Peter Davies.

Who’s won before?

2021: Ros Jones (Labour)

2017: Ros Jones (Labour)

2013: Ros Jones (Labour)

2009: Peter Davies (English Democrats)

2005: Martin Winter (Labour)

2002: Martin Winter (Labour)

In May 2012, voters decided in a referendum to keep the position of directly elected mayor.