Doncaster officials show support for Royal Family following Queen’s funeral

Dame Rosie Winterton, Doncaster Central’s MP, attended the service on Monday.

She said: “It was an honour and a privilege to attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to pay respects to her on behalf of myself and the people of Doncaster.”

“The event was a beautiful tribute to the Queen’s long life of dedicated and unwavering public service. May she rest in peace.”

Rosie Winterton

Winterton was given the title of Dame of the British Empire in 2015 for her political service.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones also tweeted her support: “HM Queen Elizabeth II was a remarkable mother, grandmother & great grandmother to the nation and respected around the world.”

Earlier today, Nick Fletcher MP also tweeted: “Yesterday’s State Funeral for our beloved late Queen showed why we have every reason to be extremely proud of our Royal Family & for being British.”