Doncaster Sheffield Airport discussions back to “business as usual” for Nick Fletcher MP following Queen’s funeral

MP Nick Fletcher tweeted this morning that he has travelled to London for meetings surrounding Doncaster Sheffield Airport, a day before Parliament reopens.

He also expressed his support for the Royal Family following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday.

He said: “Yesterday’s State Funeral for our beloved late Queen showed why we have every reason to be extremely proud of our Royal Family & for being British.”

“Parliament starts tomorrow but I am travelling down to London now for meetings today re @DSA_Airport #SaveDSA #doncasterisgreat”

Parliament is still suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and is due to reopen tomorrow.

He then continued: “I have to remain focussed on @DSA_Airport as I owe a duty to my constituents and indeed the wider region to save our airport. It’s business as usual once again.”

“My thoughts and prayers remain with the Royal Family as they stay in mourning for our Queen. #saveDSA #doncaster”

The MP has been in ongoing talks regarding the future of the airport, after owners The Peel Group revealed it would not be viable for them to keep it open. Last week, he revealed that he went to 10 Downing Street for three meetings in one day.

It was also revealed by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) that talks had began with a serious potential investor in he pipeline to take over the airport.