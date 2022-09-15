Nick Fletcher MP discussing Doncaster Sheffield Airport at Downing Street: ‘We can’t let it close’

The Conservative MP, who has represented Don Valley since 2019, said: “I said I’m doing all I can behind the scenes. This am I was at No 10 Downing Street discussing Doncaster Sheffield Airport.”

“I am going back this pm for another session. @DSA_Airport is so important to Don and SY. We can’t let it close. Bear with me folks. I’m doing all I can.”

Nick Fletcher at Downing Street

He previously raised the issue in Parliament, and new Prime Minister Liz Truss expressed her support.

Earlier this week, it was announced by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) that an ‘extremely serious’ potential investor had been found for the airport.

The SYMCA has since written to Peel Group, the current owners, requesting for them to allow time for negotiations to commence over the coming months.