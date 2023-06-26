Doncaster NHS worker in savage attack on city's Tory MP over backing for Boris Johnson

In a blistering email, the fuming health worker launched into an angry tirade against the Don Valley MP over his decision to throw his support behind Johnson – despite the report finding that the ex-PM repeatedly lied to Parliament about lockdown parties at Downing Street during the Covid pandemic.

Mr Fletcher was just one of seven Conservative MPs to back the former PM, drawing angry criticism from constituents, many of whom have said they will no longer vote for him at the next General Election.

After the backlash, an unrepentant Mr Fletcher apologised for any ‘upset’ over his decision to throw his weight behind Johnson, but doubled down on his views telling voters: “It’s not about doing what’s popular, it’s about doing what I think is right.”

Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has come in for a furious backlash over his decision to back Boris Johnson.

He also hit out at the report’s impartiality – despite the Privileges Committee being made up of a majority of Conservatives - saying that only Tories should be able to judge Tory MPs over conduct.

And in the latest blow to Mr Fletcher’s faltering support, he is now on the end of a stinging attack from a livid NHS adminstrator sufferering from long Covid and who was forced to stay away from seriously ill friends and relatives during the pandemic because of rules in place at the time.

In the email, the worker, who we are choosing not to name wrote: “I sincerely hope that your political career is over very soon. I am a compassionate person and cannot wish any harm to anyone, but I cannot in all honesty wish you well.”

And she stormed: “In one fell swoop, you and your six deplorable colleagues have destroyed any trust that remained in your constituents that you had our best interests at heart, that you worked for us rather than your own selfish desires. We followed the rules. You did not believe in the rules.”

After Mr Fletcher was revealed as one of the seven, he was dubbed a traitor online as well as being compared to Dopey from the Seven Dwarves as angry voters slammed him over backing Johnson.

This is the email, published in full below, sent to Mr Fletcher

“Nick Fletcher (you don’t deserve the formality of Dear Mr)

“I am a constituent who has become angrier and angrier whilst processing your conduct this week.

"I followed the lockdown rules as demanded by Boris Johnson and your government. I sacrificed many family activities. I followed the rules.

“My best friend followed the rules, In November 2020 she lost her father, he died alone. They followed the rules.

“I am an NHS administrator, I worked from home.

"My husband is a key worker, a supermarket manager. We followed the rules.

"We always knew that it was likely a Covid infection could come to us via his work place, and despite us following the rules it did.

"In December 2020 I was hospitalised with covid, and spent time in intensive care alone.

"My family were desperate to visit, I was too ill to know the pain they were experiencing, we followed the rules.

"My hospital experience was horrendous, I was horrified and deeply traumatised by what I saw, almost mediaeval conditions, whilst the brave and dedicated staff struggled to help everyone and people were dying around me. I had followed the rules.

“I recovered, but was left with long Covid and PTSD which I had buried until this week. I continued following the rules.

“In 2021, the husband of a friend and neighbour had an accident and suffered potentially catastrophic spinal injuries. My friend needed physical comfort, but we followed the rules.

“And now, how do I feel?

"The Covid Enquiry has brought back dreadful memories and PTSD. I now realise how much worse the experience was for those around me, and this has deeply, deeply saddened me.

“But worse, so much worse is your response to the Partygate report.

"In one fell swoop you and your six deplorable colleagues have destroyed any trust that remained in your constituents that you had our best interests at heart, that you worked for us rather than your own selfish desires. We followed the rules. You did not believe in the rules.

“I note your speech and its contention that Boris the Liar should be judged by only his fellow Conservatives. Okay, that’s a view, but an odd view.

"It follows that you must believe that rapists be judged only by other rapists? And paedophiles be judged only by other paedophiles?

"I’m struggling to understand that view, but I now identify as an Amur leopard and I know you will understand that I will only be judged by the less than 100 Amur leopards left in the world.

“Unfortunately for you, your parliamentary majority is much less than you need, and I sincerely hope that your political career is over very soon.

"I commend myself that in this email I have not resorted to the sweary language that I have felt I needed to express, and that I feel you so patently deserve. I am a compassionate person and cannot wish any harm to anyone, but I cannot in all honesty wish you well.”

After voters lashed Mr Fletcher over his support for Johnson, he begged for forgiveness and said: “I apologise for any upset I may have caused.”

“As an MP I vote with my conscience. I always try to do the right thing for the right reasons. It’s not about doing what’s popular, it’s about doing what I think is right.

“I voted against the recommendations from the Privilege Committee. I did so for many reasons.

“I apologise for any upset I may have caused but it is the individual as an MP who has to live with these moral decisions that we invariably have to take and no one else.

“I ask that everyone should channel their energies into forgiveness rather than hate for mistakes made by many over these past few years.

“And maybe then we can learn from what this pandemic has taught us and try to look forward to the future rather than continually looking back.”

But his words were met with further anger and disdain from voters.

One posted: “I can't understand how someone can vote to defend a liar.”

Another wrote: “As an MP you area there to represent the constituents. You didn't represent them - you have put the final nail in your coffin your position as MP will be gone in the next election.”

Repsonding to his plea for forgiveness, another wrote: “I don't forgive you for defending Boris Johnson.”

“Absolutely the wrong decision,” wrote another. “To vote to support a known liar in the face of massive evidence. As an MP your job is to vote in the best interests of your constituents, not some bumbling lying idiot. Let’s hope Boris can help you at the next election because you are going to need it.”

