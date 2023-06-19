Fury as Doncaster's Nick Fletcher one of just seven Tory MPs to back Boris Johnson over Partygate report

The Commons voted overwhelmingly in support of the report, by 354 to seven, with former Prime Minister Theresa May, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan among the senior Conservatives who supported the report's findings.

The cross-party committee's report had found Mr Johnson committed repeated offences when he said Covid rules had been followed at No 10 at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mr Fletcher, who has repeatedly offered his support to Johnson, was one of just seven Tories to reject the report – drawing fury from voters.

Don Valley Conservative MP gave his wholehearted support to Boris Johnson over the Partygate report - just one of seven Tories to back him.

He was dubbed a ‘traitor,’ one of the ‘dirty seven’ and even compared to Dopey from the Seven Dwarves after rejecting the report’s findings.

Ahead of the vote, Mr Fletcher questioned the impartiality of the committee – making football analogies, saying it would be like a Manchester City player being judged by Manchester United players and said that only Tory MPs should have a say on the conduct of their own MPs.

Praising the former PM, he said Johnson had ‘broken the shackles of socialism in the north’ and added: “We must remember that he is a human, too. In addition to running the country, he dealt with the highs and lows that this life brings. During Covid, he nearly died. He got married, lost his mum, and had a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These Committees are set up to fail before they start. Why? Let me use a football analogy. If Man City’s star player had to sit in front of seven of his peers for a hearing, how fair would it be if three of the committee were Man United players? Not very. No matter how honourable they were, the opportunity to take out the opposition’s star player would be too much.

"If we are going to use MPs as Committee members, which I think we should—who else knows what this job is like—they must be of the same party. We must select Labour Committee members for hearings of Labour MPs, and Conservative committee members for hearings of Conservative MPs.

“Now, I want to speak to our constituents — the ones who did not break the rules; I know some did, but two wrongs do not make a right. We in this place set those rules, so we should always try our best to lead by example, and I want the public to know that most of us did.

"The right hon. Gentleman paid a fine that I would have challenged. A piece of cake in the Cabinet Office is hardly a party. And let us remind ourselves that it was the only fixed penalty that he received after a previous inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I saw this weekend the video of others partying. He was not there, but I can see the hurt that it has caused, and I know that people feel wronged and want justice. I know that people lost loved ones; I did, too.

"But the storing up of hate for those people will not bring our loved ones back, so I ask this for their sake: somehow, we need to find it in our hearts to move on.

“If I vote for the report, my haters will love me for five minutes and then hate me again. If I vote against it, the ones who have lost loves ones will think that I do not care, and I desperately do. If I abstain, I please no one. But I am not here to please; I am here to do what I think is right. I will therefore vote against the report because I think the process is flawed.

"I will vote against because pleasing the Opposition will not bring back my constituents’ loved ones. I will vote against because the right hon. Gentleman has already left, so, in some cases, the vote is already futile. I will vote against because he has been punished enough. I will vote against because if I ask people to forgive, then so must I. I will vote against because this country has had enough, and so have I.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

118 Tories voted in favour, while no vote was recorded for 225 MPs, because they either abstained or did not turn up to vote.

Mr Johnson had asked his supporters not to vote against the report, with sources close to the former prime minister arguing it had no practical effect now he has resigned.

But his critics suggested the move was designed to avoid revealing the low level of support for him among Tory MPs.

Doncaster Tory MP asks constituents if he should back return of Boris Johnson as PM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Doncaster Conservative MP is canvassing his constituents on whether he should back Boris Johnson to return as Prime Minister, saying his inbox has been ‘full’ of messages urging him to perusade him back.

Last October, Mr Fletcher asked voters whether Johnson should return to Downing Street following the Liz Truss fiasco, saying his inbox had been ‘full’ of emails urging him to back a Boris return.

Following his resignation the previous July, Mr Fletcher described the departure of Mr Johsnon as ‘a real sadness.’

Mr Fletcher came under fire from angry voters following the Commons vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Twitter one wrote: “Nick Fletcher does not represent me, my family, my friends, or anyone in Don Valley. Resign.”

Another said Mr Fletcher had ‘destroyed his own reputation’ while another described him as ‘witless,’ adding ‘anyone who voted for him to be their MP should take a long hard look at themselves.’

Another called for him to ‘electorally annihilated come the next election,” adding, “they must never be in public service again.”

Another posted: “Nick Fletcher, you should be ashamed. You’ve done Doncaster a disservice by supporting Boris Johnson, a proven liar and a conman. Hopefully Don Valley will see you right at the ballot box.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad