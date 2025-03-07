Doncaster mayoral candidates set for hustings debate ahead of vote
Doncaster Chamber is hosting the event which will take place on April 3 at Doncaster UTC – with all candidates invited to have their say and press home their message to voters.
A spokesperson said: “Calling all Doncaster mayoral candidates – join us at our Doncaster Mayoral Hustings to outline your vision, priorities and plans for our city in front of an audience filled with industry leaders and entrepreneurs.
“This event will serve as a platform for you to outline your own ambitions for Doncaster, as well as hear directly from businesses and voluntary organisations here in Doncaster.
"For attendees, it's a valuable opportunity to engage with candidates, understand their stance, and make an informed voting decision.
“The next Mayor of Doncaster will play a key role in shaping the city's infrastructure and economy, making it crucial for them to be aligned with the needs of the business community.”
Labour’s Ros Jones and Conservative Nick Fletcher have already confirmed they will be taking part.
Any other candidates interested can contact [email protected] or call 01302 640100.
The mayoral election will take place on May 1, with Labour’s Ros Jones looking to win a fourth successive term.
For a full guide to this year’s mayoral election, including a list of all the candidates who have been declared so far, please click HERE
