Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mexborough First are hoping to continue fighting for residents in their ward after the all out elections in May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hyper-local party hope to return three ward councillors for the fourth election in a row and build on the work the party’s founder, Andy Pickering, before he retires at the election.

Mexborough First are hoping to have Sean Gibbons, Tina Needham and John Beal elected as ward councillors to sit on the City of Doncaster Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibbons said: “What we have in Mexborough is very special because it takes a lot of effort to get through the mire and the challenge to get elected first and kick Labour out, and then get elected year after year.

Mexborough First council candidates Sean Gibbons and John Beal (left) and Tina Needham (right) with party member Bill Lawrence. | LDRS

“I think for what we have done over the years in Mexborough, we’re going to continue with hard work to fight for the town and its needs.”

Gibbons has been a councillor for a number of years, but if elected both Tina Needham and John Beal will be first time councillors.

Needham said: “Working at [Highwoods Academy] is what fuelled me. I want the children to be proud of it and be able to grow up here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Needham and Beal have been part of the behind the scenes operation for Mexborough First for a number of years and feel there is a big opportunity for them in May.

Beal said: “This might be one of the best elections for Mexborough First because, if it’s a hung council, we may have a voice.

“We will have much more of a say and Mexborough will have more of a voice.”

The party said they have been fighting hammer and nail to bring funding to Mexborough, which they claim has been “pulled out” of the town and put into Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibbon said he was proud of the work he and Andy Pickering had done in bringing £12.5million of government funding to the town.

It formed part of a £18m boost in funding to the City of Doncaster Council, which Mayor Ros Jones signed a memorandum of understanding with the government for in recent weeks.

As previously reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the £12.5m pot includes money for upgraded shop fronts on around 80 properties, as well as improvements to roads, footpaths and community safety facilities.

The full list of candidates running for election as ward councillors in Mexborough are:

John Jeffrey Avery, Labour Party

Keagan Patrick Edward Barnes, Green Party

John Anthony Beal, Mexborough First

Martin Leslie Booth, Labour Party

Bev Chapman, Labour Party

Anthony James Dodds, Reform UK

Sean Michael Gibbons, Mexborough First

Brendan John Megaw, Reform UK

Tina Needham, Mexborough First

John Arthur Reed, Reform UK

Neil Saran Srivastava, Conservative Party