Doncaster elections 2025: Mexborough First hope for fourth ward sweep in the row
The hyper-local party hope to return three ward councillors for the fourth election in a row and build on the work the party’s founder, Andy Pickering, before he retires at the election.
Mexborough First are hoping to have Sean Gibbons, Tina Needham and John Beal elected as ward councillors to sit on the City of Doncaster Council.
Gibbons said: “What we have in Mexborough is very special because it takes a lot of effort to get through the mire and the challenge to get elected first and kick Labour out, and then get elected year after year.
“I think for what we have done over the years in Mexborough, we’re going to continue with hard work to fight for the town and its needs.”
Gibbons has been a councillor for a number of years, but if elected both Tina Needham and John Beal will be first time councillors.
Needham said: “Working at [Highwoods Academy] is what fuelled me. I want the children to be proud of it and be able to grow up here.”
Both Needham and Beal have been part of the behind the scenes operation for Mexborough First for a number of years and feel there is a big opportunity for them in May.
Beal said: “This might be one of the best elections for Mexborough First because, if it’s a hung council, we may have a voice.
“We will have much more of a say and Mexborough will have more of a voice.”
The party said they have been fighting hammer and nail to bring funding to Mexborough, which they claim has been “pulled out” of the town and put into Doncaster.
Gibbon said he was proud of the work he and Andy Pickering had done in bringing £12.5million of government funding to the town.
It formed part of a £18m boost in funding to the City of Doncaster Council, which Mayor Ros Jones signed a memorandum of understanding with the government for in recent weeks.
As previously reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the £12.5m pot includes money for upgraded shop fronts on around 80 properties, as well as improvements to roads, footpaths and community safety facilities.
The full list of candidates running for election as ward councillors in Mexborough are:
- John Jeffrey Avery, Labour Party
- Keagan Patrick Edward Barnes, Green Party
- John Anthony Beal, Mexborough First
- Martin Leslie Booth, Labour Party
- Bev Chapman, Labour Party
- Anthony James Dodds, Reform UK
- Sean Michael Gibbons, Mexborough First
- Brendan John Megaw, Reform UK
- Tina Needham, Mexborough First
- John Arthur Reed, Reform UK
- Neil Saran Srivastava, Conservative Party
