The City of Doncaster Council has accepted £25,000 from the government intended to build “resilience against community tensions and strengthen cohesion”.

According to decision reports published on the council website, the money comes from ‘Community Resilience Funding’ from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

The goals of the funding include to reduce “divisions and build resilience against community tensions” in Doncaster, by “investing in shared spaces” where people of different backgrounds can come together.

Decision reports state: “The project/s delivered will work to strengthen community connections through developing relationships within Doncaster [and] build resilience through increasing the understanding of local people and organisations to identify mis- and disinformation and divisive narratives, challenge hate crime, and resolve conflict.”

The funding is similar to that awarded to Rotherham after rioting outside a hotel in Manvers, which was housing asylum seekers, in August 2024.

Offenders attacked the Holiday Inn hotel with missiles and bins set on fire. A number of police personnel were injured during the violence.

Rotherham received a total of £600,000 from the Community Recovery Fund in May 2025.

As previously reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) in Rotherham, this included £287,000 for Voluntary Action Rotherham to deliver a series of initiatives including volunteer support, workforce development, a small grants programme for local groups, and broader community cohesion activities.

In a statement to the LDRS on Wednesday, Doncaster Councillor James Church, cabinet member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Public Health, said: “We want our communities to be strong, resilient, well-connected and unified.

“This new funding from central Government will go towards this, by supporting the delivery of activities that encourage things like social mixing and relationship building.

“We look forward to the difference this can make to Doncaster’s communities in the future.”

What Doncaster Council will do with the funding is yet to be “fully determined”, the decision report states.