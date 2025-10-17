An elite training centre for Premier League and international football clubs could earn up to £35.5million-per-year, according to the applicant’s business case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football agent Willie McKay submitted plans for the Doncaster City Elite Training Centre in January 2025.

The application proposed a £55million “state-of-the-art” training facility, including a 499-capacity stadium, for greenbelt land near Bawtry, Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McKay’s plans received endorsement from several professional football clubs, including the London-based top-flight side, Tottenham Hotspur, and Lee Pitcher MP who hailed the facility as an excellent opportunity.

According to the business case for the facility, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the benefits of the Doncaster City Elite Training Centre far outway the harm to the greenbelt land it would be built on.

The document states there are “very special circumstances that outweigh any potential harm to the greenbelt”.

These special circumstances include the “strategic need” for the facility, due to a lack of these training centres in the North of England, and the “economic regeneration” of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site plan for the Doncaster City Elite Training Centre proposed for greenbelt land in Bawtry, Doncaster. | Doncaster Planning Portal.

It is said the centre will be “generating £20m–£35.5m in annual revenue… creating 200+ jobs, and boosting tourism in an area with limited high-value opportunities” including up to £10m in additional local spend.

Additionally, the site will reportedly do “minimal harm” to the surrounding rural area by using a “low-rise, eco-friendly design preserving openness, with green spaces and trails enhancing the countryside”.

The £20m-£35m range is said to be “justified” using revenue figures from other elite football training facilities across the world.

It draws on income at England’s St George’s Park in Burton and FC Barcelona’s La Masia, as well as facilities in Lisbon, Portugal, and in Munich, Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have drawn concerns through numerous objections, including issues with potential a traffic increase in the area and concerns from the City of Doncaster Council’s Urban Design department, which has expressed concerns about how the development would “sit within the wider landscape”.

It is expected, if approved, the facilities start-up costs will be between £50m-£70m, but expects to have a profit margin of up to 30 per cent by its fifth year.

The application for the Doncaster City Elite Training Centre is still with the City of Doncaster Council having completed its consultation stage in March 2025. No date has yet been set for a decision.